Korean superstar Sandara Park, Girls’ Generations Sunny and TWICE’s Jihyo are among the latest K-pop idols who tested positive for COVID-19.

According to a YTN report, Park tested positive for the virus and will halt all her scheduled activities. She is undergoing home isolation and treatment in accordance to official guidelines.

Korean media also reported that Girls’ Generation’s Sunny also tested positive for COVID-19 and is currently under self quarantine.

TWICE’s Jihyo also tested positive for the virus and will be unable to participate in the group’s schedules in line with their upcoming comeback this Friday.

South Korea is currently battling another increase in COVID-19 cases, with 139,339 cases reported in the last 24 hours as of August 24.

