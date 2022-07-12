K-pop girl group TWICE concluded their 2-day encore concert at the Banc of California last May. (Photo from TWICE's Twitter account)

Members of the K-pop girl group TWICE have renewed their contract with JYP Entertainment, a report said Tuesday.

In a report by Korean news agency Yonhap, JYP Entertainment confirmed that Jihyo, Nayeon, Jeongyeon, Momo, Sana, Mina, Dahyun, Chaeyoung, and Tzuyu have renewed their contracts.

"We renewed contracts with all members ahead of the expiration of TWICE's contracts this autumn," the agency said in the report.

"TWICE, which played a decisive role in establishing the status of K-pop entertainment company JYP, and JYP, which has been a strong support for TWICE's growth as a top K-pop girl group, agreed to renew the contracts with confidence in their future based on such trust," it added.

Fans rejoiced with the news as it broke the traditional "7-year curse" or the tendency of idol groups to disband after their standard contract with the agencies.

TWICE made its last official comeback in November 2021 with the album "Formula of Love: O+T=<3," which included the all-English track "The Feels," and "Scientist."

Im Nayeon, the vocalist of the girl group, made her debut as a soloist with a self-titled extended play (EP) last June 24.

The nine-piece act was formed in 2015 under JYP Entertainment. They broke several records and dominated local and overseas charts, earning the title new "Nation's Girl Group," according to Korean media.