Concept photo for BTS’ anthology album ‘Proof,’ scheduled for release on June 10, 2022. Photo from Twitter/@BIGHIT_MUSIC



K-pop fans are in for a treat as several high-profile acts, including the phenomenal BTS, are set to release new music in the coming weeks.

BTS will put out the anthology album “Proof” on June 10, days before the two-time Grammy-nominated group celebrates its ninth debut anniversary.

Composed of three CDs, “Proof” will showcase the septet’s past hits and three new tracks, including lead single “Yet to Come.”

BTS will promote the album on Korean TV music shows, marking the band’s return to such programs in over two years, label Big Hit Music said in a report by K-pop news portal Soompi.

“Proof” is also the first full release from the K-pop superstars since “BE” in November 2020.

Im Nayeon, vocalist of the girl group TWICE, is on her way to debut as a soloist with a self-titled extended play (EP) on June 24.

The seven-track package is fronted by “Pop!”, produced by K-pop hitmakers Kenzie and LDN Noise. It also includes a song featuring labelmate Felix from Stray Kids and another one co-composed by Jade Thirlwall of the British girl group Little Mix.

Rising girl group aespa has also teased its second EP “Girls,” scheduled for release on July 8.

Last week, the four-piece act surprised fans with the unannounced drop of “Illusion,” a song from the upcoming EP. On June 24, aespa will also put out “Life’s Too Short,” an English-language track first performed by the girls at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in April.

Another popular girl group, ITZY, is returning to the scene on July 15 with the EP “Checkmate.”

Female acts that competed in the reality TV competition “Queendom 2,” which wrapped up last Thursday, have also set their comebacks for June and July.

Girl groups Loona and Kep1er are coming out with summer-themed releases on June 20, coinciding with the debut of Lapillus, another female act that includes Filipina-Argentinian artist Chantal Videla.

“Queendom 2” winning group WJSN has also teased a July 5 comeback while soloist Hyolyn, who also competed in the show, is reportedly preparing to drop a new album in the same month.

Co-ed group KARD has also announced its first comeback in nearly two years, following member J.seph’s mandatory military service. The quartet, known for a string of tropical-house singles, will unveil a new record on June 22.

Here are the other K-pop artists that are coming out with new music, excluding Japanese releases, this month:

June 6 – Highlight’s Song Dongwoon

June 8 – Secret Number

June 9 – woo!ah!, Kang Hyewon (collaboration with Stella Jang)

June 13 – Wonho, bugAboo

June 15 – BDC, Drippin, Omega X, PIXY

June 21 – GOT7’s Youngjae

MCND also teased a July comeback on its official Twitter page though it has yet to give an exact date, while fellow boy bands ATEEZ and SF9 are also reportedly dropping new songs in the same month.

