Sandara Park thrilled to return to Cebu for music fest

South Korean star Sandara Park expressed her excitement to return to Cebu for a show.

In her Instagram post on Wednesday night, Park also shared that she misses Cebu as she promoted the show "Awake: A New Beginning" featuring her and other K-pop acts.

"Maayong gabii. I used to visit Cebu almost every week for mall shows before but sobrang tagal na ako hindi nakabalik sa Cebu but finally!!!!! I’m going back~!!! Magkita tayo lahat sa Cebu!!! Gimingaw ko nimo," Park shared.

The music festival led by Park will be held at City di Mare Events Grounds in Cebu City on September 23.

Earlier this month, Park performed at a concert organized by a tech brand that she endorses.

Last month, Park released her self-titled digital extended play, her first solo release since she debuted in South Korea more than a decade ago.

Park rose to fame in the Philippines after joining the ABS-CBN reality talent show "Star Circle Quest" in 2004, after which she had a successful acting and singing career.

In 2009, Park debuted as a member of the hitmaking K-pop girl group 2NE1, known for songs such as "Fire" and "I Am The Best." The four-piece act eventually disbanded in 2016.

She signed with ABYSS Company in 2021 following her departure from long-time agency YG Entertainment.

