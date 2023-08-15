Sandara Park, other K-pop acts to perform in Cebu City on Sept. 23

Mark your calendars, K-pop fans!
Sandara Park leads a number of South Korean acts who are set to perform at a music festival in Cebu City next month, the event's producer announced late Monday.
On its social media accounts, Mark Entertainment and Events said the show "AWAKE: A New Beginning" would take place at the City di Mare Events Grounds in Cebu City on September 23.
Aside from Park, the lineup also includes K-pop groups AB6IX, VIVIZ and Younite, and South Korean dance groups 1MILLION and MB Crew.
Tickets are priced as follows:
- SVIP - P8,000
- Gold - P6,000
- Silver - P4,000
- Gen Ad - P2,000
Earlier this month, Park performed at a concert organized by a tech brand that she endorses.