Sandara Park, other K-pop acts to perform in Cebu City on Sept. 23

Promotional poster for 'AWAKE: A New Beginning,' a music festival featuring K-pop acts set to take place on September 23 in Cebu City. Photo from Mark Entertainment and Events' Facebook page

Mark your calendars, K-pop fans!

Sandara Park leads a number of South Korean acts who are set to perform at a music festival in Cebu City next month, the event's producer announced late Monday.

On its social media accounts, Mark Entertainment and Events said the show "AWAKE: A New Beginning" would take place at the City di Mare Events Grounds in Cebu City on September 23.

Aside from Park, the lineup also includes K-pop groups AB6IX, VIVIZ and Younite, and South Korean dance groups 1MILLION and MB Crew.

Tickets are priced as follows:

SVIP - P8,000

Gold - P6,000

Silver - P4,000

Gen Ad - P2,000

Earlier this month, Park performed at a concert organized by a tech brand that she endorses.