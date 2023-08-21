K-pop stars Sandara Park, DinDin, Jinu from Winner, and former NU'EST members Jonghyeon and Aron wear traditional Filipino clothing during their recent visit to the country. Photo: Instagram/daraxxi

Sandara Park and her fellow K-pop stars thrilled Filipino fans as they rocked local traditional clothing in newly-shared photos on social media.

On Instagram, the "Festival" singer published on Sunday photos of herself posing with rapper DinDin, Jinu of the boy group Winner, and former NU'EST members Jonghyeon and Aron, garbed in Filipino attire.

It appears that the photos were belatedly posted as they were taken during the Korean artists' visit to Clark, Pampanga last June.

Park and her colleagues went to the Clark to film "Idol Truck," an online show which follows K-pop artists who are tasked to sell Korean products.

A recent episode of "Idol Truck," which can be streamed on the YouTube channel of THE K-POP under Korean broadcaster SBS, showed Park and her companions trying out the outfits at a boutique in Clark.

Park had an acting and singing career in the Philippines prior to moving to Korea, where she eventually debuted with the iconic girl group 2NE1.

She is set to return to the Philippines in September to perform at a K-pop festival in Cebu City, alongside other acts such as VIVIZ, AB6IX and Younite.

