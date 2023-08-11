JM de Guzman starts filming movie with Cesar Montano

MANILA -- Kapamilya actor JM de Guzman and screen veteran Cesar Montano are teaming up for the upcoming movie "Selda Tres" to be directed by GB Sampedro.



On Instagram, Montano uploaded a video of their first day of shooting.

"It's our first day of shooting 'Selda Tres' with JM," says Montano, who recently earned his master's degree.

"Yes Sir, it's an honor," De Guzman quipped.

"My honor, too," Montano, 60, told his younger co-star.

For his part, De Guzman also uploaded a photo of him and Montano on his social media account.

:



Currently, De Guzman is part of hit ABS-CBN action series "The Iron Heart" and is set to star in the upcoming series "Linlang."

He also teamed with with Alessandra de Rossi for the movie “What If?” which will stream on Netflix starting September 7.

Related video: