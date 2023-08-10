Alessandra de Rossi, JM de Guzman paired in Netflix film 'What If?'

MANILA - Alessandra de Rossi and JM de Guzman are paired in the movie “What If?” which will stream on Netflix starting September 7.

Based on the trailer of the movie, the story will revolve around a recently married couple who become stranded on a secluded island.

Caught in a storm during their island honeymoon, they are forced to confront harsh realities that could lead to their breakup.

Directed by Emmanuel Quindo Palo, the movie also features Angie Castrence, Soliman Cruz, and Jett Pangan.

The movie is co-produced by Viva Films and A World Of Our Own, with Vic del Rosario Jr. as executive producer.