LOOK: Cesar Montano earns master's degree

MANILA -- Screen veteran Cesar Montano has turned to social media to share his latest achievement.

The 60-year-old actor earned his master's degree in Public Safety Administration from the Philippine Public Safety College. He uploaded photos taken from his graduation last week on his Instagram page on Monday.

"Congrats to all my classmates in MASTER IN PUBLIC SAFETY ADMINISTRATION (MPSA )! Mabuhay ang HAPSAY CLASS 2022-24 ! Mabuhay ang Phil.Public Safety College( PPSC) ! Mabuhay ang DILG ! Mabuhay ang Pilipino!" he captioned his post.

In the comment section of his post, Montano received congratulatory messages from his fans, friends and family including children Diego and Sam.

In 2009, Montano graduated from Lyceum of the Philippines with a degree in Mass Communication.

