MANILA — K-pop icons Super Junior appeared before Filipino fans on Saturday afternoon to personally apologize for the abrupt postponement of their concert in the country, following the death of a member’s father.

“Some of you guys will probably be affected by the postponement of this concert so this (appearance) is probably the littlest respect that we can give you all,” leader Leeteuk said through an interpreter, as he took the stage of the Mall of Asia Arena with bandmates Yesung, Shindong, Donghae, Ryeowook and Kyuhyun.

“We actually went through a lot of discussions whether we should come to Manila or not. But eventually we decided that we should, of course, greet our ELFs who waited for us that’s why we’re here,” he said, referring to the group’s fandom.

Earlier in the day, Super Junior announced it would no longer push through with the Philippine leg of its “Super Show 9” world tour, but decided to still “meet and greet” fans, some of whom flew to Manila from other parts of the archipelagic country and from overseas.

“A lot of you have come today from afar but I’m really sorry that we can’t proceed with the concert today,” Ryeowook told the crowd.

Member Eunhyuk no longer flew to Manila due to the death of his father, a development that was announced early Saturday. Siwon was also absent from the event after testing positive for COVID-19 earlier this week.

“We will make sure to come back here with Eunhyuk and Siwon next time,” Ryeowook said.

“It’s been so long since we’ve seen each other but it’s unfortunate that we cannot pay you guys back with very good performances,” Yesung said. “Sincerest apologies to you all.”

Leeteuk stressed that “this concert is not cancelled, but rather it’s postponed.”

“Just think of it like you guys buying the tickets early,” he said.

“I actually requested to the promoter that next time [we hold a concert here], it will be 2 days,” he added.

Following the members’ messages to fans, the sextet performed “My Wish,” “Callin’” and “More Days With You” — sentimental songs from their recent releases.

“I hope the songs we sang will cure your sadness,” Leeteuk said.

Concert host Kring Kim told fans to keep their tickets, which she said would be honored in the rescheduled show.

In a statement, local concert producer PULP Live World also said it would release a “detailed explanation on ticket[s] and new show schedule” in the coming days.

Debuting in 2005 under SM Entertainment, Super Junior have been credited for helping expand K-pop’s international popularity, through catchy hit songs such as “Sorry, Sorry” (2009), “Bonamana” (2010), and “Mr. Simple” (2011).

