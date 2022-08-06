Super Junior to hold fan meeting instead of PH concert

Photo from Super Junior's Instagram account.

MANILA -- Instead of holding a concert, veteran K-pop boy group Super Junior will have a fan meeting event in the Philippines, Label SJ announced Saturday.

In a statement, Label SJ said circumstances forced members of the group to postpone their concert and hold a fan meeting instead.

"First of all, after many long discussions between the promoter and Super Junior members, we both agreed that it will be difficult to properly hold [SUPER JUNIOR WORLD TOUR — SUPER SHOW 9: ROAD in MANILA] as scheduled," Label SJ said in a statement.

"However, the members wanted to meet and greet the fans who came to Manila to attend the concert so we’d like to ask everyone with tickets to enter the concert venue on time. We ask for your kind understanding and detailed explanation on ticket and schedule will be announced soon."

Eunhyuk's dad has passed away, according to Label SJ.

"It is with great sadness that we inform you of the passing of EUNHYUK’s father. As decided upon by the family, the funeral will be held privately with relatives and close acquaintances only," Label SJ said in a statement.

It was earlier announced that South Korean singer Choi Siwon will not join Super Junior after he tested positive for COVID-19.

Super Junior, credited for helping expand K-pop's international popularity with hits such as "Sorry Sorry" and "Bonamana," last visited Manila in December 2019.

The group released its 11th studio album, titled "The Road: Keep on Going," last July 12. – With reports from Jaehwa Bernardo, ABS-CBN News

