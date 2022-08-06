Photo from Super Junior's Instagram account.

South Korean singer Eunhyuk will not be joining Super Junior during the iconic K-pop boy band's concert in the Philippines this Saturday after his dad passed away.

"It is with great sadness that we inform you of the passing of EUNHYUK’s father. As decided upon by the family, the funeral will be held privately with relatives and close acquaintances only," Label SJ said in a statement.

"Due to the sudden news, EUNHYUK was unable to depart for the [SUPER JUNIOR WORLD TOUR — SUPER SHOW 9: ROAD in MANILA] concert scheduled for today."

As of writing, Label SJ has yet to finalize the schedule of the remaining Super Junior members.

It was earlier announced that South Korean singer Choi Siwon could not join Super Junior after testing positive for COVID-19.

Super Junior, credited for helping expand K-pop's international popularity with hits such as "Sorry Sorry" and "Bonamana," last visited Manila in December 2019.

The group released its 11th studio album, titled "The Road: Keep on Going," last July 12. – With reports from Jaehwa Bernardo, ABS-CBN News

FROM THE ARCHIVES: