Choi Siwon. Photo: Twitter/@SJOfficial



South Korean singer Choi Siwon will no longer join Super Junior during the iconic K-pop boy band's concert in the Philippines this coming Saturday after testing positive for COVID-19.

In a joint statement, concert producers Dream Maker Entertainment Limited and PULP Live World said Siwon was confirmed with the respiratory illness after taking a PCR test following Super Junior's concerts in Bangkok, Thailand last weekend.

"We are deeply sorry to inform you that Siwon cannot participate for 'Super Junior World Tour - Super Show 9: Road in Manila,'" they said, referring to the concert that will be staged at the SM Mall of Asia Arena.

"We ask for your kind understanding and wish Siwon a well and speedy recovery," they said, addressing fans.

SUPER JUNIOR WORLD TOUR - SUPER SHOW 9 : ROAD IN MANILA

ARTIST LINE-UP ANNOUNCEMENT#SS9inManila pic.twitter.com/Gv7iq6v47q — PULP Live World (@pulpliveworld) August 3, 2022

The producers said Leeteuk, Yesung, Shindong, Eunhyuk, Donghae, Ryeowook and Kyuhyun would still perform in the Manila show.

Super Junior, credited for helping expand K-pop's international popularity with hits such as "Sorry Sorry" and "Bonamana," last visited Manila in December 2019.

The group released its 11th studio album, titled "The Road: Keep on Going," last July 12.