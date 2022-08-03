South Korean singer Choi Siwon will no longer join Super Junior during the iconic K-pop boy band's concert in the Philippines this coming Saturday after testing positive for COVID-19.
In a joint statement, concert producers Dream Maker Entertainment Limited and PULP Live World said Siwon was confirmed with the respiratory illness after taking a PCR test following Super Junior's concerts in Bangkok, Thailand last weekend.
"We are deeply sorry to inform you that Siwon cannot participate for 'Super Junior World Tour - Super Show 9: Road in Manila,'" they said, referring to the concert that will be staged at the SM Mall of Asia Arena.
"We ask for your kind understanding and wish Siwon a well and speedy recovery," they said, addressing fans.
The producers said Leeteuk, Yesung, Shindong, Eunhyuk, Donghae, Ryeowook and Kyuhyun would still perform in the Manila show.
Super Junior, credited for helping expand K-pop's international popularity with hits such as "Sorry Sorry" and "Bonamana," last visited Manila in December 2019.
The group released its 11th studio album, titled "The Road: Keep on Going," last July 12.