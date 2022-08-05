BINI admits being starstruck by K-pop group Red Velvet

Watch more News on iWantTFC

MANILA -- Pinoy girl-group BINI had a wonderful experience meeting K-pop group Red Velvet at the “Be You” advocacy concert last July 22 at the Mall of Asia Arena.

BINI as well as its sibling group BGYO got to share the stage with the Korean stars.

"Sobrang kilig na kilig po kami nung ma-meet namin 'yung Red Velvet. Dati po pinapanood lang namin sila. Nanonood kami ng performances nila dati. Tapos ngayon po kasama na namin silang mag-perform. Nung dumating sila, ang ganda po nilang lahat. Na-starstruck po kaming lahat. May konti lang pong 'fighting', ganun lang po kami, kasi nakakahiya po. Pero sobrang bait po nila," BINI's Colet told TeleRadyo's Sakto on Friday.

Meanwhile, BINI also confirmed that they will watch the upcoming concert of the K-pop group SEVENTEEN in Manila this October to show

their support to member Joshua.

"Yes po sure na sure na po 'yon. Mahirap po mag-secure ng ticket po pero naka-secure naman po," BINI's Sheena said on Sakto.

Last month, a clip of Joshua doing the TikTok challenge of BINI's “Na Na Na” made the rounds among Filipino fans of SEVENTEEN, with both CARAT (fans of the K-pop group) and Bloom (fans of BINI) expressing excitement over the unexpected moment merging K-pop and P-pop.

Sheena thanked the Pinoy CARAT who requested Joshua to do a dance video of BINI's hit "Na Na Na."

"Siyempre gusto po namin magpasalamat sa CARAT po na nagpagawa po ng 'Na Na Na' kay Joshua. Kasi without her, hindi niya po gagawin 'yon. Sa lahat po ng K-pop idols na gumagawa ng 'Na Na Na' thank you po. Hindi niyo po alam kung paano niyo po kami pinapakilig," she added.

SEVENTEEN is scheduled for a two-night concert at the Mall of Asia Arena on October 8 and 9.

BINI will also join the "His Into Her" finale concert happening this August 27 at the Araneta Coliseum.

