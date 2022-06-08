MANILA — BINI, dubbed the “nation’s girl group,” is teaming up anew with singer-songwriter Nica del Rosario, the composer behind the massive hits “Tala” and “Rosas.”

Del Rosario revealed the development Wednesday through photos with the eight members of BINI — Jhoanna, Gwen, Maloi, Colet, Stacey, Aiah, Mikha, and Sheena — as well as producers of Flip Music Records, the composer’s label.

They have yet to share details about the collaboration.

Del Rosario previously worked with BINI on “Na Na Na,” the viral track which continues to generate TikTok covers. The upbeat song about falling in love is one of eight original songs from BINI’s debut album, released in June 2021.

Coincidentally, the confirmation of BINI and del Rosario’s fresh team-up came on the same day as “Na Na Na’s” music video release on Wednesday.

Over the year since “Na Na Na” became a surprise viral hit and a favorite among Bloom, or loyal followers of BINI, del Rosario and Flip Music’s Jumbo de Belen have been teasing the prospect of a follow-up to the bubblegum tune.

Del Rosario made her music breakthrough with the phenomenal success of “Tala,” performed by pop superstar Sarah Geronimo; and more recently, with the chart-topping success of “Rosas,” the campaign anthem of the presidential bid of Vice President Leni Robredo in 2022.

