MANILA — “Rosas,” the popular campaign anthem of Vice President Leni Robredo’s bid for presidency, has been updated with new lyrics amid the election results.
The tune’s composer and singer, Nica del Rosario, shared the additional verse on Twitter on Tuesday, after partial, unofficial results showed Robredo’s opponent, Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. leading by a wide margin.
The new lyrics are:
Huwag kang manghinayang
Hindi tayo nabigo
Tibayan ang iyong loob
At kahit may dilim na umaaligid
Ang liwanag sa puso’y ‘di pasisiil
Namulat sa pag-asa, sa pag-ibig
Hindi na muling pipikit
Del Rosario later shared a snippet of her singing the verse.
The words were inspired by Robredo’s speech early Tuesday, where she expressed gratitude to supporters, assured volunteers that their efforts have not been in vain, and called them on to continue the fight beyond the elections.
Del Rosario, the composer behind hits like “Tala” and “Na Na Na,” had written “Rosas” from the perspective of Robredo.
During the campaign period, the tune about committing to make Filipinos proud of their country became a viral hit, topping digital charts in the Philippines across streaming platforms.
Alongside another del Rosario original, “Kay Leni Tayo,” “Rosas” became the definitive Robredo campaign song, performed by the composer and her collaborator Gab Pangilinan across most if not all of the vice president’s rallies.
Notably, at the May 7 miting de avance of Robredo and her running mate, Sen. Kiko Pangilinan, del Rosario was joined by comedy superstar Vice Ganda in performing the song before a crowd of nearly 800,000 in Makati City.