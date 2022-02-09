MANILA — BINI ranked among the top trends on Twitter on Wednesday, as the breakout P-pop act released its performance video for the fan-favorite tune “Na Na Na.”

The 8-member girl group premiered the video 9 p.m., and by then already had two trending topics in the Philippine list: #BINI_NaNaNa peaking at third, and “NANANA PERFORMANCE VIDEO” in fourth. Worldwide, the latter also reached the top 20.

Shot inside the ABS-CBN studios, BINI’s latest release saw Jhoanna, Aiah, Colet, Maloi, Gwen, Stacey, Mikha, and Sheena performing the dance hit about falling for a romantic interest, with their signature polish and synchronization.

Composed by Nica del Rosario and Jumbo de Belen, “Na Na Na” is one of eight original songs from BINI’s debut album “Born To Win,” aside from four foreign-language versions of the title track.

Despite not being released so far as a single, “Na Na Na” has enjoyed massive popularity among P-pop listeners, with BINI’s loyal fans dubbed “Bloom” calling for the production of its official music video.

Notably, “Na Na Na” ranks among the most streamed tracks of BINI on Spotify, alongside the singles “Born To Win,” “Kapit Lang,” and “Golden Arrow.”

The “kilig” tune also organically spurred a dance challenge on TikTok in late 2021, prompting BINI members to post their own entry.

