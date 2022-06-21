WATCH: SEVENTEEN’s Joshua dances to BINI’s ‘Na Na Na’

SEVENTEEN’s Joshua dances along to BINI’s viral ‘Na Na Na’ challenge. Screenshot/ Twitter: @seoksooinlove, TikTok: @bini_ph

SEVENTEEN’s Joshua dancing to BINI’s “Na Na Na” -- that’s what happened when a CARAT who also happens to be a Bloom got the chance to have a one-on-one fan call with the K-pop idol.

The clip of Joshua doing the TikTok challenge of “Na Na Na” made the rounds among Filipino fans of SEVENTEEN on Monday, with both CARAT (loyal fans of the “Rock With You” hitmaker) and Bloom (the fandom name of BINI) expressing excitement over the unexpected moment merging K-pop and P-pop.

That’s thanks to user @seoksooinlove, who shared on Twitter snippets of her time with Joshua during a “1:1” fan call event promoting with the recent release of SEVENTEEN’s “Face the Sun” album.

As one of the winners of the promotional event, @seoksooinlove got to speak with Joshua on a number of topics. She also used her turn to request the SEVENTEEN vocalist to dance along to “Na Na Na.”

The video eventually reached BINI member Sheena, a self-confessed CARAT who appeared elated over seeing Joshua taking on their viral dance challenge.

“Lord, maraming salamat sa pagkakataon ako’y naging miyembro ng BINI! Jusko po ‘di ko na alam, totoo ba ‘to? Maari na akong mahimatay! Grabe ang tibok ng aking [puso],” Sheena tweeted.

LORD MARAMING SALAMAT SA PAGKAJATAONG AKOY NAGING MIYEMBRO NG BINI JUSKO PO D KO NA ALAM 22o BA TO MAARI NA AKONG MAHIMATAY GRABE ANG TIBOK NG AKING OPUS



🐰 https://t.co/TEAph0X1MI — BINI_MEMBERS (@bini_members) June 20, 2022

The “bunso” and main dancer of BINI also thanked @seoksooinlove, saying that Joshua’s video was the “sign” she was looking for to finally convince her to see SEVENTEEN in the flesh once the group flies to Manila.

SEVENTEEN is scheduled for a two-night concert at the Mall of Asia Arena on October 8 and 9.

Months ahead of that, BINI as well as its sibling group BGYO will get to share the stage with another K-pop group — Red Velvet — for the “Be You” advocacy concert on July 22 also at the Mall of Asia Arena.

Related videos:

Watch more News on iWantTFC

Watch more News on iWantTFC