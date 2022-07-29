Are Angeline Quinto and her boyfriend engaged?

MANILA -- Are Angeline Quinto and her non-showbiz boyfriend already engaged?

This is the question of some netizens after the singer-actress shared a family photo, which shows her wearing what looks like an engagement ring.

Quinto uploaded the photo taken from their visit to a bed and breakfast in Quezon in her Instagram account on Thursday.

In the caption, Quinto noted that it's her baby Sylvio's first out-of-town trip.





Quinto's photo was flooded with positive comments and also questions if she is indeed wearing an engagement ring and if she's already engaged.

Quinto gave birth to Sylvio last April 27. He was named after the singer’s late adoptive mother, Mama Bob, whose actual given name is Sylvia Quinto. She passed away in November 2020.

Quinto earlier said she and her boyfriend Nonrev Daquina are putting off any plans of getting married, to prioritize their son.

“Kapag kasal, ibang usapan na ‘yun. Gusto ko ‘yung tamang proseso at paghahanda para sa kasal. Sana iyon na muna. Ngayon, ang pinaka-priority ang bata. Sa future, kung ikakasal kami, siyempre magpapasalamat ako,” she said at the time.

[BOLD] RELATED VIDEOS:

Watch more News on iWantTFC

Watch more News on iWantTFC