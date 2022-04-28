LOOK: Angeline Quinto introduces son Sylvio

MANILA — Singer Angeline Quinto introduced on Thursday afternoon her newborn son, Sylvio.

On Instagram, Quinto shared a photo of her with Sylvio in the hospital bed, captioned, “Motherhood: unlocked!”

Sylvio was born on April 27, 10:22 p.m., according to Quinto.

The baby, whose full name is Aziel Sylvio Quinto-Daquina, weighed 6 lbs. and measured 9 inches long upon birth.

The boy was named after singer’s late adoptive mother, Mama Bob, whose actual given name is Sylvia Quinto. She passed away in November 2020.

Sylvio’s father has mostly stayed away from the limelight, with Quinto explaining they both prefer to keep their relationship private.

Quinto earlier said they are putting off any plans of getting married, to prioritize their son.

“Kapag kasal, ibang usapan na ‘yun. Gusto ko ‘yung tamang proseso at paghahanda para sa kasal. Sana iyon na muna. Ngayon, ang pinaka-priority ang bata. Sa future, kung ikakasal kami, siyempre magpapasalamat ako,” she said.

— with a report from MJ Felipe, ABS-CBN News