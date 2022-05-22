Angeline Quinto denies her BF is only after her money

MANILA – Angeline Quinto came to the defense of her boyfriend and the father of her baby, Nonrev Daquina, against accusations that he is just after her money.

Sitting with Quinto for the first time for a vlog Q&A, Daquina just laughed off the question when the singer-actress read it for him.

“Ako talaga yung pineperahan dito,” he said shyly.

Echoing his statement, Quinto explained: “Hindi ako pineperahan ni Nonrev. Ako yung namemera sa kanya. Totoo ‘to.”

“Kasi wala akong GCash, wala po akong GCash dito sa phone ko. So every time magkukulang yung pera ko pambayad sa Grab, sa kanya ako nakikiusap. Magugulat na lang ako, nakalista lahat. Sinasabi ko sa kanya na babayaran ko naman talaga yun kasi hinihiram ko talaga,” she added.

Quinto said this was especially true during her pregnancy when she would have food cravings.

“Nung buntis ako, ang dami kong gustong kainin. Ang dami talagang moment na madaling araw, wala talaga akong cash. Yung GCash niya, ubos na. So from bangko niya, magta-transfer pa siya sa GCash niya para lang makapagbayad,” she said.

According to Quinto, their relationship is the give-and-take kind and there was never a moment that someone took advantage of the other.

“Para lang malinaw sa inyo ha, hindi ako pineperahan nito. Ako pa yung namemera sa kanya. Bigayan naman kaming dalawa. Kapag meron naman siyang gusto at kaya ko namang bilihin, binibigay ko naman. Pero wala namang moments na namemera. Wala naman pong ganun. Kung sakaling gawin niya sa akin yun, bahala na siya,” she said.

In the same vlog, Daquina revealed he already has four kids, including his son with Quinto. His other three daughters are from two different ex-girlfriends.

When asked if he would introduce Quinto and their son to his three daughters, Daquina said: “Siyempre. Very soon naman yun. Siyempre mas gusto ko kapag nakilala mo sila, makikilala din ni Sylvio yung mga ate niya.”

Quinto gave birth to Sylvio last April 27. He was named after the singer’s late adoptive mother, Mama Bob, whose actual given name is Sylvia Quinto. She passed away in November 2020.

Quinto earlier said she and Daquina are putting off any plans of getting married, to prioritize their son.

“Kapag kasal, ibang usapan na ‘yun. Gusto ko ‘yung tamang proseso at paghahanda para sa kasal. Sana iyon na muna. Ngayon, ang pinaka-priority ang bata. Sa future, kung ikakasal kami, siyempre magpapasalamat ako,” she said.

