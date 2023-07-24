MANILA -- "Idol Philippines" Season 2 third placer Kice has released his latest single "Lose Control."

The track is now available on various music streaming platforms, while its lyrics video has been uploaded on the official YouTube channel of Star Music.

"Lose Control" was composed by Kice himself and produced by Gab Tagadtad. The two also teamed up for the arrangement.

This is Kice's follow-up to his single "Only Girl" which was released in April.

Aside from singing, the artist from Guimaras has also ventured into acting. Kice will be part of ABS-CBN's upcoming series "Linlang" starring Paulo Avelino, Kim Chiu, JM de Guzman, and Maricel Soriano.

