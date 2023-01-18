MANILA -- - "Idol Philippines" Season 2 third placer Kice has been tapped to record the theme song of ABS-CBN's upcoming series "Dirty Linen," which stars Janine Gutierrez, Zanjoe Marudo, Seth Fedelin and Francine Diaz.

Kice performed the theme song "Simulan" for the first time during the media conference of "Dirty Linen" on Tuesday afternoon.

"Hindi ako makapaniwala na kakagising ko lang kanina at ako na pala 'yung singer ng official soundtrack para sa teleserye," he wrote In a social media post on Tuesday night.

"Pero all jokes aside, I really wanna thank sir @jonathanmanalo and sir @roxsantos, especially sir @deo_endrinal and Ma’am @kyliemanalobalagtas for trusting and accepting me to be part of this project, at thank you din sa lahat ng staff who had a hand in giving me the honor na maging boses ng official soundtrack ng 'Dirty Linen.' Maraming maraming salamat po sa tiwala," he added.

Last September, Kice confirmed that he will be doing an acting project just after Dreamscape Entertainment announced that he is part of its family in a social media post.

