'Idol PH' finalist Kice ventures into acting

MANILA -- "Idol Philippines" Season 2 third placer Kice is the newest addition to the roster of ABS-CBN's production unit Dreamscape Entertainment.

In an interview on TeleRadyo's Sakto on Wednesday, Kice confirmed that he will be doing an acting project.

Watch more News on iWantTFC

"Bale nag-deal na kami sa Dreamscape pero I can not disclose any information pa," Kice said. "Nagwo-workshop po ako this coming few weeks for that po."

On Tuesday night, Dreamscape Entertainment announced that Kice is now part of its family in a social media post.

In the photo, the 22-year-old artist from Guimaras posed with Dreamscape Entertainment head Deo Endrinal.

Related videos:

Watch more News on iWantTFC