Kice, Ryssi, Khimo enter finale of 'Idol Philippines'

Photo from Kapamilya Online Live

MANILA -- Then there were three.

After months of competition, only three hopefuls are left with the chance to become the "Idol Philippines" Season 2 grand champion.

Kice, Khimo Gumatay, and Ryssi Avila on Saturday secured tickets to the finale round after eclipsing two other competitors in the Top 5 contest.

Kice topped the fifth live gala after getting 92.63% of the combined judges' score and public votes while Gumatay took the second spot with 85.66%.

Avila also advanced into the final round with 76.19% score.

Bryan Chong and Ann Raniel, on the other hand, saw their journey end after getting the lowest combined scores of the night.

Watch more News on iWantTFC

The 22-year-old hopeful from Guimaras charmed the audience once again with his rendition of Itchyworms' "Di Na Muli."

Judge Chito Miranda reiterated his previous comments to Kice that he may not be the strongest in the competition but he is the most charismatic.

"I would rather watch a charismatic singer than a singer without charisma. You are still my chicken," Miranda said.

Watch more News on iWantTFC

Meanwhile, Gumatay impressed with his own version of "You're Still The One" which for Gary Valenciano sounded "so natural."

"Yung ginawa mo ngayon parang di ka nag-aral. Parang natural na natural lang sa'yo. And that's something I think is such a plus...You prove that, that's exactly the kind of performer you are -- an excellent one," Valenciano said.

Watch more News on iWantTFC

Avila from Bacoor also got the judges' nods with her performance of "Nadarang".

“You just proved once again that nothing can stand in the way of a woman with a goal. You are amazing,” Moira dela Torre commented.

The three remaining contestants will battle it out for the title on Sunday, September 18.