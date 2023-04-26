MANILA -- The music video for "Only Girl" the song of "Idol Philippines" Season 2 third placer Kice, has been released.

Directed by Jonathan Tal Placido and Tristan Ortega, the music video is now available on the official YouTube page of Star Music.

The more than three-minute video also features fellow Kapamilya artist Daniella Stranner.

Watch more News on iWantTFC

Composed by Kice himself, "Only Girl" is arranged by Kice with Gabriel Tagadtad, who is also the producer.

Aside from singing, the artist from Guimaras also ventures into acting.

Kice will be part of ABS-CBN's upcoming series "Linlang" with Paulo Avelino, Kim Chiu, JM de Guzman, and Maricel Soriano as lead stars.

