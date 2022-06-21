Screenshot.

MANILA — As 2022 nears its midyear mark, actress Nadine Lustre shared Monday what she looks forward to doing for the rest of the year.

Lustre said that she is still not certain yet as she has a lot on her plate.

"Honestly, this year, I feel like I’m walking in the dark just because there’s so much going on with my life personally, with my health, business, love life also, where I am, career," Lustre told reporters.

"(There are) so many things going on, so it’s really hard to kind of focus on one thing. I’m the kind of person kasi who just lets everything happen, just letting the year unfold to me," she added.

The actress added that she would just go with the flow.

"I’m not really focusing on one event na I want to focus on kasi at the end of the year I’m gonna look at my year and be like, Oh these are the moments I enjoyed, these are the events that I enjoyed. It’s not just one event," she said.

"I always like to look at the bigger picture. I’m always stepping back and looking at it because I'm just that kind of person, I guess."

At the start of 2022, Lustre was busy doing relief operations for Typhoon Odette victims with her boyfriend Christophe Bariou.

Lustre, 28, was also among the visible celebrity supporters of Vice President Leni Robredo and Sen. Kiko Pangilinan, twice performing at their rallies and starring in a meme-themed video endorsement backing the vice president.

She also made her movie comeback with Yam Laranas' suspense drama "Greed."

