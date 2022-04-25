Fan-proclaimed 'President' Nadine Lustre posed with Vice President Leni Robredo doing her iconic hair flip moment during a press conference. Screenshot from Nadine Lustre's Twitter account

MANILA — "Madam Leni, I got you."

Fann-proclaimed "President" Nadine Lustre explained Monday her endorsement for Vice President Leni Robredo in the 2022 presidential race.

In a video message, Lustre addressed her fans behind a green screen Malacañang Palace: "Mga kababayan, a message from your president. Charot lang. It’s time for a new president."

'C'mon, guys. It's 2022' In a video message, 'President' Nadine Lustre explains why Vice President Leni Robredo is the qualified leader to be elected in the highest position in the country. #Halalan2022 | @ABSCBNNews pic.twitter.com/kudQ4C6yk9 — Josiah Antonio (@josiahvantonio) April 25, 2022

Faced with various rumors and controversy, the actress likened her situation to how disinformation has saturated social media for the past 6 years.

"The past 6 years? Gurl, I went through all of it. From bashers, intriga to fake news left and right. Every year na lang buntis? Wala na bang bago?" Lustre said.

"Kinaya ko naman. I don’t need no savin’. I’m no damsel in distress pero gusto ko rin naman ng peace of mind," she added.

Lustre vouched for Robredo's bravery to face critics while still serving the interest of the Filipino people.

"Don’t worry, mga kababayan. We will make sure na qualified ‘yung papalit sa akin. I know someone who went through worse," the actress said.

"Bashers, intriga, fake news for the past six years but she stil served tirelessy, faithfully, wholeheartedly dahil alam niyang deserve nating mga Pilipino. Ibang klaseng husay at tibay just to drown out the noise," she added.

According to the collaborative fact-checking group Tsek.ph, Robredo has been the “biggest victim” of disinformation leading up to the 2022 elections.

Lustre highlighted how Robredo has been with the people amid disasters and the COVID-19 pandemic.

"She speaks up for you and helps you to find your voice. Kapag mahal ka, babalikan ka. Ganiyan ang presidente. ‘Yan naman ang gusto nating lahat diba? ‘Yung laging present at hindi ka iiwan," Lustre explained.

"Kaya mga kababayan, magtiwala tayo, ako na ‘to eh. Lahat naman tayo gusto ng tahimik na buhay, di’ba? Someone who can make us sleep better at night. Someone who can draw out our goodness. And someone who can make us proud of ourselves," she added.

Lustre confidently endorsed Robredo, noting how qualified she is to be the next leader of our country.

"Mga kababayan, this is President Nadine confidently saying, c’mon, guys, it’s 2022 at walang mas qualified na maging qualified na susunod na presidente kundi si President Leni Robredo. Madam Leni, I got you. Mabuhay ang Pilipinas."

Last April 10, Lustre publicly endorsed the bid of Robredo and Sen. Kiko Pangilinan in front of around 220,000 people in Pampanga.

Lustre has been dubbed "president" by her fans amid her initiatives to help the LGBT community and recently the victims of Typhoon Odette in Siargao.

