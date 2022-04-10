MANILA – Nadine Lustre made it to the list of trending topics of Twitter Philippines on Saturday night after she performed at the campaign rally of presidential candidate Leni Robredo and her running mate Kiko Pangilinan in Pampanga.

After singing her hit tune “Paraparaan,” the actress was happily surprised when a fan went on stage to hand her a gift which was a bottle of Mang Tomas.

Lustre thanked the fan and laughed about it afterwards. Following the hilarious moment, Mang Tomas also trended on Twitter.

About August last year, Lustre trended on social media after a bare-faced photo of her while buying the known lechon sauce made the rounds online.

At that time, Lustre was unbothered that her photo inspired countless of memes that she even took to Twitter to share what she was having for dinner then.

“Para di na kayo magisip... lechon manok yung ulam,” she said.

It wasn’t just Lustre who attended the Robredo-Pangilinan campaign sortie in Pampanga.

Other celebrities who were also present at the event were Pangilinan’s wife Sharon Cuneta, Sam Concepcion, Jolina Magdangal, Rivermaya and more.

