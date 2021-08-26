Nadine Lustre's photo buying a lechon manok sauce went viral on social media. Photo from Panlasang Pinoy website

Not only did fans and netizens appreciate the bare-faced beauty of Nadine Lustre in a viral photo, they also poked fun at the actress and singer for buying a known lechon sauce brand -- for her lechon manok dinner in Siargao.

Aside from lechon baboy, roast chicken is one of the classic Filipino dishes usually paired with sauce and rice. This is why one can find pop-up lechon manok stalls in almost every market in the Philippines.

para di na kayo magisip...



lechon manok yung ulam. — Nadine Lustre (@hello_nadine) August 26, 2021

Winner winner lechon manak dinner! pic.twitter.com/t7FiEQclva — Nadine Lustre (@hello_nadine) August 26, 2021

If Lustre’s dinner made you to crave for lechon manok, here’s how to make your own sarsa without having to buy one from your favorite sari-sari store.

Popular YouTube channel Panlasang Pinoy provided the ingredients and steps to follow in making lechon sauce at the comfort of your home.

Ingredients

1 lb. chicken liver

2 cups water

1 medium onion diced

2 tablespoons minced garlic

10 to 12 tablespoons white vinegar

8 to 10 tablespoons brown sugar

1 ½ teaspoons salt

¼ teaspoon ground black pepper

1 piece chicken cube (optional)

7 to 10 tablespoons bread crumbs

2 tablespoons cooking oil

Instructions

1. Bake the chicken liver at 350F for 15 minutes. Remove from the oven and let cool. Chop into smaller pieces and then set aside.

2. Heat oil in a cooking pot.

3. Sauté the garlic and onion. Cook for 2 minutes.

4. Add the baked chicken liver. Cook for another 3 minutes.

5. Pour the water in the pot. Let boil.

6. Using a hand blender, puree the mixture. You can also pour the mixture in a regular blender and puree until the texture becomes smooth.

7. Let the mixture boil. Pour the vinegar in and then let the mixture boil once more.

8. Stir and add the brown sugar.

9. Add salt and pepper. You may add more if needed. Stir.

10. Stir-in the bread crumbs. Continue to cook in medium heat while stirring using a wire whisk until the desired consistency is achieved.

11. Add the chicken cube (optional). Continue to cook for 3 minutes.

12. Transfer to a sauce bowl. Serve with lechon manok.

Watch the full procedure here: