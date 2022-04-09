Photos from Nadine Lustre's Twitter account and Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Actress-singer Nadine Lustre took to Twitter to confirm her attendance at the Pampanga campaign rally of presidential candidate Leni Robredo and running mate Francis "Kiko" Pangilinan on Saturday.

Lustre shared a digital poster with her face and the tandem of Robredo and Pangilinan for the campaign sortie at a mall in San Fernando City.

The actress just briefly used the event’s official hashtag: #PampangaIsPink.

Since Robredo announced her presidential bid in October, Lustre has actively shown her support for her run.

Lustre once became a hot topic on Twitter after she posted a couple of Instagram Stories, sharing the video of Robredo announcing her decision to run for president.

She also reposted graphics containing “vote better” and “Halalan 2022” in the shade of pink, Robredo's campaign color.

Lustre is set to join a list of celebrities who have graced the Leni-Kiko campaign stage.

Some of the stars who took the Leni-Kiko stage were Robi Domingo, Pokwang, Kyla, Jolina Magdangal, Ben&Ben, Donny Pangilinan, Melai Cantiveros, Julia Barretto, Jake Ejercito, Moira dela Torre, Ebe Dancel, Kean Cipriano, Noel Cabangon, Gab Pangilinan, Gab Valenciano, Nica del Rosario, Lance Busa, Liezel Garcia, Adrian Lindayag, Jex de Castro, Anthony Rosaldo, The Juans, and Rivermaya.