Record-high 220,000 attend Leni-Kiko rally in Pampanga, PNP says

Drone shot of Team Leni-Kiko's 'Manalakaran' rally in San Fernando, Pampanga.



This is the biggest crowd so far in Leni-Kiko's slate since the campaign period started, and it happened in Gloria Arroyo's bailiwick. #Halalan2022



(📷: Team Kiko/Jimmy Dasal)@ABSCBNNews pic.twitter.com/0Yni7tWKHa — Jervis Manahan (@JervisManahan) April 9, 2022

Pampanga's "Manalakaran" rally on Saturday gathered the largest crowd so far in Team Leni-Kiko's campaign run, with local police and rescue units estimating the crowd at 220,000.

It was held in former President Gloria Macapagal-Arroyo's bailiwick, where she promised to deliver a landslide victory for Robredo's opponent Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr.

A highlight of the rally was the appearance of Tatay Neg Alfaro, an 87-year- old Pampanga farmer, who endorsed Senator Kiko Pangilinan and Vice President Leni Robredo.

The emotional endorsement left Pangilinan and wife Sharon Cuneta in tears.

"Hindi kami bayad. Bumiyahe pa kami ng malayo para dito. Leni-Kiko tayo," said Alfaro, who has been constantly mentioned in Pangilinan's speeches, but made his appearance for the first time.

The vice presidential bet has struggled in securing political endorsements but for many of his supporters, this is the endorsement that mattered.

Pangilinan's children Miel and Miguel also made their onstage appearance for the first time.

"Never sa history sa aking karanasan na ganito kainit ang ating paninindigan, taumbayan na ang tumataya!" Pangilinan said in his speech.

Pangilinan once again addressed the issue of pairing Robredo with other vice-presidential bets.

"May ibang (politiko) na hindi sinusuportahan, okay yon basta mas maraming suporta kay VP Leni. Ang mahalaga sa huling banda sa mga nangyayaring insidente, taumbayan ang sumisigaw ng Leni-Kiko. Nakakataba ng puso pag nakikita yun ano response? Leni-Kiko pa rin," he added.

Robredo, meanwhile, reminded Kapampangans of her office's efforts to help the province.

"Nagbaba tayo ng medical assistance P10.5 million, nagdala din tayo ng antigen tests, PPE sets, medical supplies sa 47 medical institutions dito sa Pampanga," she said.

Robredo herself was in awe of the big crowd in Pampanga.

"Hindi ko panaginip o pangarap na tatayo ako sa entablado na ganito karami ang tao pinaparamdam nyo samin, na di nyo lang kami mahal, na napakalaki ng pagmamahal nyo sa taumbayan," she said.

Manalakaran, Kapampangan for standing up together, is a festival that showcased the culture of Pampanga, from free sisig to lighting of parols.