Nadine, boyfriend take part in feeding program in Siargao

MANILA - Nadine Lustre and her boyfriend Christophe Bariou are continuously extending help to victims of typhoon Odette in Siargao.

Around two months since the disaster hit, the actress and Bariou were spotted taking part in a feeding program at the municipality of Pilar in Siargao last week.

Photos and videos of the two participating in the activity were shared by several netizens on social media.

Lustre confirmed her romance with Bariou in January, when she posted for the first time a photo of them sharing a sweet moment.

The two were first rumored to be an item in mid-2021, when they were photographed together.

Bariou is a resort owner in Siargao, where Lustre resided for months at a time in the past year.

Bariou made the first public indication of his relationship with Lustre in December, when he shared on his Facebook page photos chronicling a relief drive they led for victims of Odette in Siargao.

