Typhoon Odette makes landfall over Siargao

Latest Himawari-8 satellite image shows Siargao Island in Surigao del Norte inside the eye of Typhoon Odette

MANILA - Typhoon Odette (International name: Rai) on Thursday afternoon made its first landfall in the Philippines over Siargao in Surigao del Norte, PAGASA said.

In its latest advisory, the state weather bureau said the center of Odette hit land around 1:30 p.m.

The country's 15th storm this year, which was packing maximum sustained winds of 185 kilometers per hour (kph) with gusts of up to 230 kph as of 10 a.m., is moving westward, based on PAGASA's latest bulletin.

It added that Odette could cross several provinces in Central and Western Visayas regions before emerging over the Sulu Sea Friday morning.

Southern Leyte, the eastern portion of Bohol, Dinagat Islands, and parts of Surigao del Norte were put under Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal Number 4, in which very destructive typhoonforce winds will prevail or are expected within 12 hours, PAGASA said in its 11 a.m. bulletin.

Signal No. 3 was also raised over the following areas, where destructive typhoonforce winds may prevail within 18 hours:

VISAYAS

Southern portion of Leyte (Abuyog, Mahaplag, Hilongos, Bato, Matalom, Hindang, Inopacan, City of Baybay, Javier, Macarthur)

Southern and central portions of Cebu (Camotes Islands, Tuburan, Catmon, Carmen, Danao City, Asturias, Balamban, Cebu City, Compostela, Liloan, Consolacion, LapuLapu City, Mandaue City, Toledo City, City of Talisay, Minglanilla, Samboan, Sibonga, Alcoy, Ginatilan, Boljoon, City of Carcar, Malabuyoc, Moalboal, Cordova, Oslob, Aloguinsan, Pinamungahan, Barili, Santander, Badian, Dalaguete, Alcantara, Ronda, Alegria, City of Naga, Argao, San Fernando, Dumanjug, Sogod)

Rest of Bohol

Negros Oriental

Siquijor

Southern and central portions of Negros Occidental (Calatrava, San Carlos City, Salvador Benedicto, City of Talisay, Silay City, Bacolod City, Murcia, Bago City, Valladolid, Pulupandan, La Carlota City, San Enrique, La Castellana, Moises Padilla, Pontevedra, Hinigaran, Isabela, Binalbagan, City of Himamaylan, City of Kabankalan, Ilog, Cauayan, Candoni, City of Sipalay, HinobaAn)

Guimaras

MINDANAO

northern portion of Agusan del Norte (Kitcharao, Jabonga, Santiago, Tubay, City of Cabadbaran)

northern portion of Surigao del Sur (Carrascal, Cantilan, Madrid, Carmen, Lanuza, Cortes, City of Tandag)

Signal No. 2 was hoisted over the following areas, which could experience damaging galeforce to stormforce winds within 24 hours:

LUZON

Southern portion Albay (The city of Tabaco, Malilipot, Rapurapu, Bacacay, Santo Domingo, Legazpi City, Manito, Camalig, Daraga, Jovellar, Guinobatan, Pio Duran, City of Ligao, Oas)

Sorsogon

Masbate including Ticao and Burias Islands

Romblon

Central and southern portions of Oriental Mindoro (Pinamalayan, Gloria, Bansud, Bongabong, Roxas, Mansalay, Bulalacao, Socorro, Pola)

Central and southern portions of Occidental Mindoro (Sablayan, Calintaan, Rizal, San Jose, Magsaysay)

Palawan (El Nido, Calamian Islands, Taytay, Dumaran, Araceli, Cuyo Islands)

VISAYAS

Northern Samar

Eastern Samar

Samar

Biliran

rest of Leyte

rest of Cebu

rest of Negros Occidental

Iloilo

Capiz

Aklan

Antique

MINDANAO

rest of Surigao del Sur

Agusan del Sur

rest of Agusan del Norte

extreme northern portion of Zamboanga del Norte (Dapitan City, Siayan, Sindangan, Jose Dalman, Manukan, Pres. Manuel A. Roxas, Katipunan, Sergio Osmeña Sr., Polanco, Dipolog City, Piñan, Mutia, La Libertad, Rizal, Sibutad)

extreme northern portion of Zamboanga del Sur (Josefina, Molave, Mahayag, Dumingag, Tambulig)

Misamis Occidental

northern portion of Lanao del Norte (Kolambugan, Maigo, Munai, Bacolod, Poona Piagapo, Kauswagan, Pantao Ragat, Matungao, Linamon, Baloi, Tagoloan, Pantar, Iligan City)

Misamis Oriental

Camiguin

northern portion of Bukidnon (Cabanglasan, City of Malaybalay, Lantapan, Talakag, Baungon, Libona, Manolo Fortich, Sumilao, ImpasugOng, Malitbog)

northern portion of Lanao del Sur (Tagoloan II, Kapai)

The following areas, meanwhile, are placed under Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal Number 1:

LUZON

Catanduanes

Camarines Norte

Camarines Sur

Rest of Albay

Marinduque

Southern portion of Quezon (San Antonio, Tiaong, Candelaria, Sariaya, Dolores, Lucena City, Pagbilao, Padre Burgos, Atimonan, Agdangan, Unisan, Gumaca, Plaridel, Pitogo, Lopez, Guinayangan, Buenavista, Catanauan,

General Luna, Macalelon, Mulanay, San Narciso, San Andres, San Francisco, Tagkawayan, Calauag, Quezon, Alabat, City of Tayabas, Perez)

Batangas

Rest of Oriental Mindoro

Rest of Occidental Mindoro

Rest of mainland Palawan including Balabac and Kalayaan Islands

MINDANAO

northern portion of Davao Oriental (Baganga, Cateel, Boston)

northern portion of Davao de Oro (Laak, Mawab, Nabunturan, Montevista, Monkayo, New Bataan, Compostela)

northern portion of Davao del Norte (Talaingod, Santo Tomas, Kapalong, Asuncion, San Isidro, New Corella)

rest of Bukidnon

rest of Lanao del Norte

rest of Lanao del Sur

rest of northern portion of Zamboanga del Norte (Labason, Kalawit, Tampilisan, Liloy, Salug, Godod, Bacungan, Gutalac, Baliguian)

rest of northern portion of Zamboanga del Sur (Bayog, Lakewood, Kumalarang, Guipos, Dumalinao, Tukuran, Ramon Magsaysay, Aurora, Sominot, Tigbao, Labangan, Pagadian City, Midsalip,)

northern portion of Zamboanga Sibugay (Titay, Ipil, Naga, Kabasalan, Siay, Diplahan, Buug)

After passing near or in the vicinity of either Cuyo or Cagayancillo archipelago, Odette is forecast to cross the northern or central portion of Palawan Friday afternoon or evening before emerging over the West Philippine Sea, PAGASA earlier said.

