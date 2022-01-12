Nadine Lustre goes IG-official with Christophe Bariou

MANILA—For the first time, actress-singer Nadine Lustre finally shared a photo of her with Christophe Bariou, in an apparent confirmation of their rumored romance.

Lustre shared the polaroid snaps on her widely followed Instagram page on Wednesday, showing her and Bariou all smiles as they each hold a glass of champagne.

Lustre captioned the post with emojis of a magic hat and wand.

She and Bariou were first rumored to be an item in mid-2021, when they were photographed together.

Bariou is a resort owner in Siargao, where Lustre would reside for months at a time in the past year.

In the last quarter of 2021, Lustre became increasingly open about Bariou, as she posted Instagram Stories updates showing him.

Bariou, on the other hand, made the first public indication of his relationship with Lustre in December, when he shared on his Facebook page photos chronicling a relief drive they led for victims of Odette in Siargao.

