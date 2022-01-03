MANILA — In the latest indication of their romance, Nadine Lustre’s rumored boyfriend Christophe Bariou joined the actress-singer’s family in welcoming 2022.

Bariou is seen posing in family photos shared by Lustre’s father, Ulysses, over the weekend.

“Goodbye 21. Hello 22. Happy New Year,” was Ulysses’ simple caption.

In recent months, Lustre and Bariou have become increasingly open about their rumored relationship.

Notably, in December, Bariou shared photos of Lustre helping coordinate relief operations in Siargao following the devastation caused by typhoon Odette.

Lustre has been living between Manila and the island, where she has a home.

Bariou, meanwhile, is reportedly the owner of a resort in Siargao.

Previous sightings of the two together include Bariou spending time with Lustre’s family at his resort.

Lustre’s last public relationship was with her former screen partner and music collaborator James Reid.