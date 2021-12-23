MANILA — Actress-singer Nadine Lustre and her rumored boyfriend, businessman Christophe Bariou, have been leading relief operations in Siargao, one of the worst hit areas by super typhoon Odette.

On Facebook on Thursday, Bariou shared photos of Lustre busy with coordinating relief supplies, including one where she is posing with a solar panel — among the items their group has reportedly been donating to typhoon victims.

Lustre, 28, has a home in Siargao. She has been shuttling between Manila and the island, where she resides for weeks or months at a time.

Bariou, meanwhile, owns a luxury resort in Siargao.

“Guys we are working day and night here to set up, coordinate, and secure distribution points for relief goods especially rice and canned goods,” Bariou wrote on Facebook.

The rumored couple’s efforts have so far reached Malinao, Union, and Mam On, according to Bariou. He also said that a distribution point will be set up tomorrow, December 24, at “what’s left of our warehouse.”

“Planning to send boats to the islands, first Mam On, if possible La Janosa and Anajawan,” he wrote.

Bariou also detailed donation channels by posting his bank account number.

“If you want to help specifically these places, you [can] send donations [to] my account. But for general help and purchasing goods from the mainland, please send to Bastien del Isle, info I already shared earlier on my feed,” he said.

The environmental group Greenpeace, Bariou added, has been “helping a lot on installing and distribution of power stations and lights.”

“It’s ant work here in the island. I see everybody trying to help their own area of responsibility. Thing are finally improving but we need all the help possible. Thank you so much!” he wrote.