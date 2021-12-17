Nadine Lustre has a home in Siargao, which was one of the areas worst hit by typhoon Odette. Instagram: @nadine

MANILA — Actress-singer Nadine Lustre urged help for victims of super typhoon Odette on Friday, saying she has been “frantic all day” amid the wide devastation in parts of Visayas and Mindanao, including Siargao, where she has a home.

Lustre, 28, has been shuttling between Manila and Siargao, where she resides for weeks or months at a time. It was not immediately clear whether Lustre was on the island when Odette hit and wreaked havoc there.

Since Thursday, Lustre has been sharing information about relief drives and donation channels through her widely followed social media pages.

I’ve been frantic all day.

my cortisol level hasn’t been this high in ages.

I can’t even think straight.

Please, let’s all help everyone affected by Typhoon Odette. — Nadine Lustre (@hello_nadine) December 17, 2021

On Friday, Lustre shared that she has “been frantic all day,” saying “my cortisol level hasn’t been this high in ages,” referring to the stress hormone.

“I can’t even think straight,” she tweeted. “Please, let’s all help everyone affected by Typhoon Odette.”

Lustre also described the airport as “a freakin’ war zone,” without yet detailing whether she had just arrived or was set to depart as of Friday afternoon.

Odette, the strongest typhoon to hit the Philippines this year, has forced the evacuation of over 332,000 people, as it toppled power lines and flooded villages starting late Thursday.