'It's Showtime' hosts react to show's move to GMA's GTV

MANILA — The hosts of ABS-CBN's "It's Showtime" reacted to the noontime show's airing transfer to GMA network-owned GTV (Good Television) Channel from TV5.

ABS-CBN on Tuesday confirmed that "It's Showtime" will air on GTV starting July 1.

While the turn of events were swift, Vice Ganda comforted their viewers.

"Alam kong nagulat kayo. Naguguluhan. Natatakot. Nalulungkot. Naiiyak.

Haaaaay! Hingang malalim. May kaguluhan at kabilisan ang mga ganap.

Ganunpaman, kalma lang (at least try). Nakakabigla man ang mga nangyayari, sabi nga ng linya ko sa kanta natin, 'Basta't kasama

Kapamilya, kahit ano pa 'yan kayang-kaya!' Sa dami ng mga pinagdaanan natin, kering-keri na natin 'to," the comedian said.

"Naranasan na natin ang ma-torture, mabugbog, ilibing nang buhay. Ngayon pa ba! Tapik na lang to! Madami mang walang kasiguruhan, pero sigurado akong mahal tayo ng minamahal nating Madlang People. At ang pagmamahal na yun ang bumuhay satin sa bawat paghihingalong naranasan noon," he added.

Vice Ganda promised that they will continue to bring joy to their audience.

"Ang puso ng Madlang People ang TOTOONG TAHANAN natin. Kaya tuloy lang. Patuloy tayong magpasaya at magbigay ng pag-asa. Maniwala ka, 'Ituloy lang ang sikap, sa dulo'y kikislap!' Sa oras ng iyong panghihina at pagkalito ay sasamahan kita. Bubuhatin natin ang isa't isa."

"Itataguyod kahit anong pagod. 'Di kita iwan. Pahirin mo ang iyong luha.

Itutuloy natin ang saya. Dito at doon. Damhin mo ang mahigpit kong yakap. Mahal na mahal kita!"

He ended with the quote: "Life is fascinating and makes you grateful. When it takes one thing from you it always replaces it with something else."

At sa mga Solid Showtimers, Madlang People at mga Kapuso, G na G na? See ya on July 1 sa GTV✨ https://t.co/XQc46FD9SO — Anne Curtis-Smith (@annecurtissmith) June 20, 2023

Meanwhile, Jhong Hilario, Ryan Bang, and Anne Curtis were thrilled with the noontime show's transfer.

"At sa mga Solid Showtimers, Madlang People at mga Kapuso, G na G na? See ya on July 1 sa GTV," Curtis said.

"G na? G na!!! #GnaG #ItsShowtime," Hilario said. "Madlang People! G tayo!" Bang added.

It was in July last year when “It’s Showtime” debuted on TV5.

Now on its 13th year, “It’s Showtime” is co-hosted by Bang, Hilario, Curtis, Vhong Navarro, Ogie Alcasid, Amy Perez, Jugs Jugueta, Teddy Corpuz, Jackie Gonzaga, among others.

The program’s current segments are the iconic singing competition “Tawag ng Tanghalan: Duets,” the pageant for young girls “Little Ms. U,” and the game “Rampanalo.”

The transfer of "It's Showtime" happened after TV5 sealed an agreement with Tito Sotto, Vic Sotto and Joey de Leon, the former main hosts of "Eat Bulaga." The three bid goodbye from GMA-7 blocktimer TAPE Inc. last May 31.

On Wednesday, TV5 officially announced that the trio will be moving to the Kapatid network.

