MANILA – Former and current "dabarkads" turned to social media to pay tribute to the country's longest-running noontime show "Eat Bulaga" and its main hosts Tito Sotto, Vic Sotto and Joey de Leon.

Several celebrities who were part of "Eat Bulaga" as hosts expressed their gratitude and thoughts after the three veteran hosts announced their departure from producer TAPE, Inc. on Wednesday.

TAPE, Inc. on Thursday said the noontime show will continue with new hosts.

Meanwhile, the remaining hosts and production team of "Eat Bulaga" have also left TAPE Inc., a letter posted by host Pauleen Luna on Instagram Stories showed. Among the signatories are Paolo Ballesteros, Jose Manalo, Maine Mendoza, Ryzza Mae Dizon, Wally Bayola, Ryan Agoncillo, and Allan K.

Below are the social media posts of "dabarkads" hosts who paid tribute to "Eat Bulaga" and TVJ.

Alden Richards Maine Mendoza Pauleen Luna Ryan Agoncillo Ryzza Mae Dizon Ruru Madrid Bianca Umali Pia Guanio Ruby Rodriguez Julia Clarete Baste Iza Calzado Miles Ocampo

