Home  >  Entertainment

Celeb 'dabarkads' pay tribute to 'Eat Bulaga', Tito Vic and Joey

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jun 02 2023 02:50 PM

MANILA – Former and current "dabarkads" turned to social media to pay tribute to the country's longest-running noontime show "Eat Bulaga" and its main hosts Tito Sotto, Vic Sotto and Joey de Leon.

Several celebrities who were part of "Eat Bulaga" as hosts expressed their gratitude and thoughts after the three veteran hosts announced their departure from producer TAPE, Inc. on Wednesday.

TAPE, Inc. on Thursday said the noontime show will continue with new hosts. 

Meanwhile, the remaining hosts and production team of "Eat Bulaga" have also left TAPE Inc., a letter posted by host Pauleen Luna on Instagram Stories showed. Among the signatories are Paolo Ballesteros, Jose Manalo, Maine Mendoza, Ryzza Mae Dizon, Wally Bayola, Ryan Agoncillo, and Allan K.

Below are the social media posts of "dabarkads" hosts who paid tribute to "Eat Bulaga" and TVJ. 

Celeb &#39;dabarkads&#39; pay tribute to &#39;Eat Bulaga&#39;, TVJ 1
Celeb &#39;dabarkads&#39; pay tribute to &#39;Eat Bulaga&#39;, TVJ 2
Celeb &#39;dabarkads&#39; pay tribute to &#39;Eat Bulaga&#39;, TVJ 3
Celeb &#39;dabarkads&#39; pay tribute to &#39;Eat Bulaga&#39;, TVJ 4
Celeb &#39;dabarkads&#39; pay tribute to &#39;Eat Bulaga&#39;, TVJ 5
Celeb &#39;dabarkads&#39; pay tribute to &#39;Eat Bulaga&#39;, TVJ 6
Celeb &#39;dabarkads&#39; pay tribute to &#39;Eat Bulaga&#39;, TVJ 7
Celeb &#39;dabarkads&#39; pay tribute to &#39;Eat Bulaga&#39;, TVJ 8
Celeb &#39;dabarkads&#39; pay tribute to &#39;Eat Bulaga&#39;, TVJ 9
Celeb &#39;dabarkads&#39; pay tribute to &#39;Eat Bulaga&#39;, TVJ 10
Celeb &#39;dabarkads&#39; pay tribute to &#39;Eat Bulaga&#39;, TVJ 11
Celeb &#39;dabarkads&#39; pay tribute to &#39;Eat Bulaga&#39;, TVJ 12
Celeb &#39;dabarkads&#39; pay tribute to &#39;Eat Bulaga&#39;, TVJ 13

Alden Richards

Maine Mendoza

Pauleen Luna

Ryan Agoncillo

Ryzza Mae Dizon

Ruru Madrid

Bianca Umali

Pia Guanio

Ruby Rodriguez

Julia Clarete

Baste

Iza Calzado

Miles Ocampo

RELATED VIDEO:

Watch more News on iWantTFC
Read More:  Eat Bulaga   Tito Sotto   Vic Sotto   Joey de Leon   TAPE Inc.   GMA 7  