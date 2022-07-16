Madlang Pipol return to ABS-CBN Studio as 'It's Showtime!' debuts on TV5 Saturday. Michael Bagtas

MANILA – “Mas pinalakas at mas pinasayang tanghalian!”

Kapamilya noontime show “It’s Showtime!” is now also a “Kapatid” as it debuted on TV5 with the return of madlang pipol in the studio Saturday.

The much-awaited airing of the longtime-running ABS-CBN program on TV5 kicked off with an elaborate opening number featuring a complete lineup of “Showtime” hosts, including the return of Vice Ganda.

The live audience also had a participation in the opening number as they pretended to be in a community within the ABS-CBN compound before entering the studio with Vice.

It was also a reunion for the noontime show as they performed with the Showtime dancers and XB GenSan.

The move was also welcomed warmly on social media, as "#ShowtimeLiveSa5" topped the Twitter trending list.

“Such a blessing. Thank you, Lord,” Amy Perez said.

The program hosts were all ecstatic to be seen by a much wider audience, expressing gratitude to TV5 for the partnership.

“Maraming salamat, TV5, dahil hindi kayo nag-atubiling pagbuksan kami ng inyong pintuan para mas maging pangmalakasan na pagpapalaganap ng good vibes sa lahat ng madlang pipol,” Vhong Navarro said.

'It's Showtime' hosts are complete on July 16, 2022, Saturday, as the show debuts on TV5. Michael Bagtas

“It’s Showtime!” will air every day on TV5, A2Z, and Kapamilya Channel at 12:45 p.m. as part of the back-to-back setup of the show and “Lunch Out Loud.”

It will be four hours of fun with “Lunch Out Loud” airing first from 11 a.m. until 12:45 p.m., followed by “It’s Showtime!” until 3 p.m.

“We are making history dahil mapapanood niyo na ang ‘It’s Showtime’ sa TV5 starting this Saturday. Para sa mas pangmalawakang good vibes and unli-fun, ibig sabihin, mas pangmalakasang happiness for our madlang pipol,” Anne Curtis previously said.

The joining of forces of these two shows is a collaboration among ABS-CBN Entertainment, Brightlight Productions, Zoe Broadcasting Network, and TV5.

It aims to provide Filipino viewers with more fun and entertainment and to bring an extended and enjoyable midday TV viewing experience.