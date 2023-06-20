'It’s Showtime' to air on GMA’s GTV

MANILA -- ABS-CBN's longest-running noontime show "It's Showtime" and its hosts, led by superstar comedian Vice Ganda, are moving to GMA network-owned Gtv (Good Television) from TV5.

ABS-CBN confirmed the news on Tuesday through an official statement.

"Starting July 1 2023, 'It's Showtime' will also be aired on GTV from Monday to Saturday at 12 noon," the statement said.

"G na G na tayo, Madlang People!"

In the statement, the Kapamilya network also expressed its gratitude to TV5 chairman Manny Pangilinan for their support to "It's Showtime."

Currently, "It’s Showtime" airs at 12 noon on A2Z, Kapamilya Channel, Kapamilya Online Live, and TV5.

It was in July last year when “It’s Showtime” debuted on TV5.

Now on its 13th year, “It’s Showtime” is co-hosted by Anne Curtis, Vhong Navarro, Ogie Alcasid, Jhong Hilario, Amy Perez, Jugs Jugueta, Teddy Corpuz, Ryan Bang, Jackie Gonzaga, and others.

The program’s current segments are the iconic singing competition “Tawag ng Tanghalan: Duets,” the pageant for young girls “Little Ms. U,” and the game “Rampanalo.”

The transfer of "It's Showtime" happens after TV5 sealed an agreement with super trio Tito Sotto, Vic Sotto and Joey de Leon, main hosts of "Eat Bulaga." The three bid goodbye from GMA-7 blocktimer TAPE Inc. last May 31.

"Eat Bulaga" debuted in July 30, 1979.

The remaining hosts and production team of "Eat Bulaga" including Paolo Ballesteros, Jose Manalo, Maine Mendoza, Ryzza Mae Dizon, Wally Bayola, Ryan Agoncillo, and Allan K eventually followed suit.

On Wednesday, TV5 officially announced that the Big of 3 "Eat Bulaga" will be moving to the Kapatid network.

