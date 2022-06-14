MANILA -- Celebrity couple Aubrey Miles and Troy Montero on Monday turned to social media to share the video of their intimate wedding.

On Instagram, the two shared the almost four-minute video taken by Nice Print Photography of their intimate civil wedding held in Mandaluyong and the reception that followed in Taguig, which was attended by their family, and friends.

Miles captioned her post with: "True love never gives up."

"6 months courting, 18 years together, 5 days married. We definitely took the scenic route!" Montero wrote on his Instagram post.

Miles and Montero finally tied the knot last June 9, after 18 years of being together.

The couple's civil wedding was presided by Mandaluyong Mayor Carmelita “Menchie” Abalos.

Miles earlier said they were supposed to get married in April 2020, but they were forced to cancel it due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Miles and Montero have two children, Hunter and Rocket. She also has a son Maurie from a previous relationship.

Related videos:

Watch more News on iWantTFC