Aubrey Miles, Troy Montero are now married

MANILA -- After 18 years of being together, celebrity couple Aubrey Miles and Troy Montero finally tied the knot on Thursday, June 9.

Photos from their intimate wedding were uploaded on social media by the couple through their Instagram Stories posts. Family and guests also shared snaps from their special day.

The couple's civil wedding was presided by Mandaluyong Mayor Carmelita “Menchie” Abalos, as shared by ABS-CBN News reporter Gretchen Fullido.

Last March the couple confirmed via Instagram that they are finally engaged.

Last year, Miles revealed in an interview that she was supposed to marry Montero in April 2020, but was forced to cancel it due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Miles and Montero have two children, Hunter and Rocket. She also has a son Maurie from a previous relationship.

