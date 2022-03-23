MANILA -- After 18 years of being together, celebrity couple Aubrey Miles and Troy Montero are finally engaged.

Montero shared the good news through his social media post on Tuesday night, as he shared sweet photos of him and Miles, who was wearing her engagement ring.

"Together 18 years, engaged 8 hours… Here’s to Forever with you!" Montero wrote in the caption.

Last year, Miles revealed in an interview that she was supposed to marry Montero in April 2020, but was forced to cancel it due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Miles and Montero have two children, Hunter and Rocket. She also has a son Maurie from a previous relationship.

The couple and their kids are currently residing in Boracay as part of their efforts to give their kids a taste of the island life.

Watch more on iWantTFC

