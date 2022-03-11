Aubrey Miles, family try living in Boracay for a month

In celebration of her 42nd birthday, Aubrey Miles is trying a different adventure -- living on an island for a month with her family.

The actress has been staying in Boracay with her long-time partner Troy Montero and their children, as seen in her latest social media posts.

She said the trip also marks their eldest son's birthday, and is part of her and Montero's efforts to give their kids a taste of the island life.

"It's my birthday month as well as my eldest son's, so we're staying in Boracay for a month. We just want to show the kids how's life [like] around the island. We feel that school will be opening soon, and this is our only chance," she said.

As seen on her Instagram page, Miles and her family have been enjoying the beach and trying activities such as fishing and parasailing.

"I might ask the kids to work part-time here," she said in jest.

Check out their photos in Boracay below: