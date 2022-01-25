Boracay. Photo by Kara Santos/File

MANILA -- Boracay, known for its powdery white sand and crystal clear waters, is the second most "Instagrammable" place in the world, according to a travel website.

Big 7 Travel has released its list of 50 Most Instagrammable spots for 2022, which is based on "a scoring system that analyzes the number of hashtags per destination, survey results from our social audience, and input from our editorial team."

It said of Boracay: "From dreamy sunsets on sandy beaches to fire dances to bustling bars, the gram opportunities here are endless."

The most "Instagrammable" place, according to Big 7 Travel, is Singapore, with Oahu in Hawaii getting the third spot.

The rest of the Top 10 include Tokyo in Japan, New York City, Banff in Canada, Amalfi Coast in Italy, Chicago in Illinois, Lisbon in Portugal, and Ha Long Bay in Vietnam.

Last year, Big 7 Travel named the Philippines as a whole as the second most "Instagrammable" place in the world. Japan's Tokyo took the top spot in 2021.