PH is second most 'Instagrammable' place in the world: travel website

ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA -- The Philippines is the world's second most "Instagrammable" destination this 2021, according to a travel website.

Big 7 Travel on Thursday released its Top 50 list, which is based on "a scoring system that analyzed the amount of hashtags per destination, survey results from our social audience, and input from our editorial team."

"Home to incredible natural wonders like an underground river and tranquil rice terraces in addition to a vibrant culture and history spanning several millennia; and over 7,500 islands – the Philippines as a whole are extremely Instagrammable," it said in an article published on its website.

"From the bustling capital of Manila complete with colorful colonial streets to the absolute oasis of Boracay, the gram opportunities here are endless," it added.

Topping the list of most "Instagrammable" places in the world is Tokyo, Japan, with Big 7 Travel noting that it had more than 53 million hashtags on the social media site.

The rest of the Top 10 include Paris (France), New York City, Istanbul (Turkey), Dubai, Havana (Cuba), Sydney (Australia), London, and Chicago.

