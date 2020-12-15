'Katas ng halaman': Selling plants helped Aubrey Miles buy new property

MANILA -- Aubrey Miles has turned her passion for plants into a source of income.

In an Instagram post, the actress said selling plants helped her purchase a new property.

"Would you believe parts of this investment, katas ng halaman? Maraming makaka-relate dito," she said, posting a photo of her with her family and their massive property.

She went on to remind her fans and followers of the importance of passion, faith, and hard work.

"We only live forward. As long as you've got passion, faith, and are willing to work hard, you can do anything you want in this life," she stressed.

"Next year will be a better year for everyone. Let's inspire each other and support one another. I believe anyone can do it. Go get it. Keep planting and stay healthy."

Miles, who started getting into gardening 11 years ago, has often referred to herself as the "Mother Plant."

Earlier this year, Miles revealed that she has a P300,000 plant in her collection.

She said she makes sure to get the most bang for her buck by propagating her expensive plants.

