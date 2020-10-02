Did you know? Aubrey Miles has a P300,000 plant in her collection

MANILA -- Some shell out thousands of pesos for a designer bag, and there are people like Aubrey Miles who would rather spend the same amount on plants.

The actress made the revelation in an interview with Summit Media, which was published on the local fashion website Preview on Friday.

Miles was initially hesitant to mention the price of her most expensive plant, but she eventually gave in and revealed that she spent a whopping P300,000 to get it.

"Oh my God, the most expensive one is the... Nakakahiyang sabihin," she said. "You know sometimes when they ask me, parang I feel like they think I'm crazy or insane to pay that much."

"Probably the most is P300,000," she admitted. "Yes, it's crazy. Then some are like P100,000, P150,000."

Miles said she makes sure to get the most bang for her buck by propagating her expensive plants.

"Propagation is when you cut them and then you grow. So I sell some of them to get my money [back]," she explained.

To those who are curious which of her plants is worth P300,000, Miles said it is called the variegated billietiae.

And even if she already has over 100 plants in their home, the actress still wants to collect more.

"Pagka talagang plant lover ka, you want a lot. Never ending," she said.

'THE MOTHER PLANT'

Miles has been dubbed a certified "plantita" - a portmanteau of plant and the Filipino word for aunt (tita) -- because of her love for plants.

But the actress prefers to refer herself as "Mother Plant," as seen in her Instagram profile.

"I'm claiming this title just because," she wrote in the caption to one of her "plant unwrapping" posts on Instagram. "Because sayang naman, sa akin na lang."

According to Miles, she started getting into gardening 11 years ago, with a ZZ plant as her first purchase.

After collecting several types of plants, she said she is generally drawn to philodendrons.

"Noong bata ako, I don't even know about the green thumb. Kasi assistant lang ako ng lola ko at ng nanay ko dati, tagahawak ako ng hose sa garden. And I don't know the names [of the plants]," she said.

"And then eventually, dahil nasanay na ako na puro greens 'yung nakikita ko, that's why siguro I like plants."

And while many people consider her an expert gardener, Miles stressed that anyone can take care of plants as long as they have the discipline and passion for it.

"Sabi nila, 'O 'pag black thumb ka mag-succulents ka,' pero I don't believe in that," she said. "Basta sa akin if you have that practice, discipline, and you really like it, you do want to do it, I think you can do it."

"You focus on one to three plants, marami na 'yun, then you vibe it, kung anong feel mo," she added. "Iyong responsibility of having plants is like having pets. Love them and then they will love you back more."

